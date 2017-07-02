170207-F-WU507-010: Staff Sgt. Naomi Rice, 1st Airlift Squadron flight attendant, covers berries with plastic wrap during a flight from Prestwick Airport, Scotland, back to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 7, 2017. FAs ensure world-class service keeps the president, vice president, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, first lady and or U.S. leaders safe and comfortable, during reliable transportation anywhere on the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 02.07.2017
Location: PRESTWICK, GB
This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe, by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.