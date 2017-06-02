170206-F-WU507-023: Staff Sgt. Caylie Northcutt and Staff Sgt. Zoya Kidd, 1st Airlift Squadron flight attendants, unload baggage from the rear belly of a C-40B at Naples, Italy, Feb. 6, 2017. FAs are known for their unprecedented professionalism and service, catering to America’s most important leaders and diplomats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 11:23
|Photo ID:
|3176240
|VIRIN:
|170206-F-WU507-023
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.91 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 20], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
