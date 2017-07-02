170207-F-WU507-008: A 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B and a Canadian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III sit at Prestwick Airport, Scotland, as the C-40B awaits refueling Feb. 7, 2017. Prestwick was the last stop on a four-day overseas off-station training mission, which allowed realistic training for 25 crewmembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 11:23 Photo ID: 3176247 VIRIN: 170207-F-WU507-008 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.6 MB Location: PRESTWICK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 20], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.