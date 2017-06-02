170206-F-WU507-022: Staff Sgt. Jacob Curtis, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, tops off the engine oil of a 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B, shortly after landing in Naples, Italy, Feb. 6, 2017. Curtis determined the engine needed more oil while performing a post-flight maintenance inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 11:23
|Photo ID:
|3176239
|VIRIN:
|170206-F-WU507-022
|Resolution:
|5472x4157
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 20], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
