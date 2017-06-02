(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 10 of 20]

    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170206-F-WU507-022: Staff Sgt. Jacob Curtis, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, tops off the engine oil of a 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B, shortly after landing in Naples, Italy, Feb. 6, 2017. Curtis determined the engine needed more oil while performing a post-flight maintenance inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 11:23
    Photo ID: 3176239
    VIRIN: 170206-F-WU507-022
    Resolution: 5472x4157
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 20], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Naples
    Italy
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    USAF
    89th Airlift Wing
    Kevin Wallace
    Air Force Two
    89th Operations Group
    1st Airlift Squadron
    SAM Fox
    89th Maintenance Group

