89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

170205-F-WU507-002: Maj. Daniel Anderson, 1st Airlift Squadron pilot, lands a C-40B at Naval Air Station Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 5, 2017. Only the most experienced Air Force instructor or evaluator pilots are selected to fly at the 89th Airlift Wing, which provides airlift for the President of the United States, vice president, first lady, cabinet members, combatant commanders, and other senior leaders as tasked by the White House or Air Force Vice Chief of Staff for Special Air Missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

