170206-F-WU507-021: Staff Sgt. Caylie Northcutt and Staff Sgt. Zoya Kidd, 1st Airlift Squadron flight attendants, unload baggage from the rear belly of a C-40B at Naples, Italy, Feb. 6, 2017. FAs are known for their unprecedented professionalism and service, catering to America’s most important leaders and diplomats. They ensure world-class service keeps the president, vice president, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, first lady and or U.S. leaders safe and comfortable, during reliable transportation anywhere on the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe