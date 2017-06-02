(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170206-F-WU507-003: Lt. Col. Aaron Pierce, 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B chief pilot, cruises at about 40,000 feet in the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 2017, as he flies a C-40B from Naval Air Station Souda Bay, Greece, to Muscat, Oman. 89th Airlift Wing pilots are some of the most experienced and best pilots in the Air Force, as it takes specialized training to the more than 3,000 hours new 89th AW pilots must have as an instructor or evaluator pilot on other Air Mobility Command aircraft, prior to even being considered to fly at the 89th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 20], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

