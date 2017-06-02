170206-F-WU507-014: Maj. John Gattone, 1st Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a leg of the SAM394 mission on a C-40B between Muscat, Oman, and Naples, Italy, Feb. 6, 2017. SAM is a call sign given to every mission the 89th Airlift Wing flies; it represents ‘Special Air Mission.’ (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 11:23
|Photo ID:
|3176229
|VIRIN:
|170206-F-WU507-014
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 20], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
