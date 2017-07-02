170207-F-WU507-001: A 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B prepares to take off from Naples, Italy, as it prepares to be flown back to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, after a four-day overseas off-station training mission from Feb. 4-7, 2017. Realistic training results in flawless mission execution for the 89th Airlift Wing, and this OST provided multiple training opportunities for four pilots, six flight attendants, eight communication systems operators and comm professionals, as well as real-world maintenance actions and training for four flying crew chiefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 11:23 Photo ID: 3176241 VIRIN: 170207-F-WU507-001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.9 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 20], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.