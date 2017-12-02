An F-22 Raptor leads a formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb 12, 2017. The Heritage Flight course celebrated its 20th active year providing the opportunity for civilian pilots to fly with U.S. Air Force pilots, to prepare them for this year’s upcoming air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 10:32 Photo ID: 3170406 VIRIN: 170212-F-XR514-454 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 734.21 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.