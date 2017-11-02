Walter Ram, former World War II Prisoner of War, speaks with members of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The team members had the opportunity to speak with Ram and learn of his time in service as well as when he was captured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3170398
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-XR514-139
|Resolution:
|4712x2944
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT