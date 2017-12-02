An F-16 Viper completes a flight during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb 12, 2017. During its time at the course, the F-16 flew with additional aircraft, such as the P-51 Mustang and A-10C Thunderbolt II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3170404
|VIRIN:
|170212-F-XR514-070
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|960.47 KB
|Location:
|DABIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
