Spectators of the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course watch as aircraft perform at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The crowd watched as older and newer generation aircraft performed and qualified for the upcoming year’s air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3170400
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-XR514-148
|Resolution:
|4928x2656
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT