F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight

An F-22 Raptor performs a Heritage Flight during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2017. The program was established in 1997, allowing certified civilian pilots and U.S. Air Force pilots to perform flights together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)

