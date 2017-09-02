(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 10 of 11]

    F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    An F-22 Raptor performs a Heritage Flight during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2017. The program was established in 1997, allowing certified civilian pilots and U.S. Air Force pilots to perform flights together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 10:32
    Photo ID: 3170392
    VIRIN: 170209-F-XR514-275
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 857.51 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

