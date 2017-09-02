An F-16 Viper taxies after flying during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The F-16 Viper was joined by several aircraft, including the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II and the A-10C Thunderbolt II during the 20th annual demonstration training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 10:32 Photo ID: 3170393 VIRIN: 170209-F-XR514-699 Resolution: 4928x2848 Size: 767.55 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.