An F-16 Viper taxies after flying during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. The F-16 Viper was joined by several aircraft, including the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II and the A-10C Thunderbolt II during the 20th annual demonstration training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3170393
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-XR514-699
|Resolution:
|4928x2848
|Size:
|767.55 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT