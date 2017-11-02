U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Darshele Green, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team avionics specialist, reads the Prisoner of War tags of Walter Ram, a former POW, during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. Ram met with several members of the F-22 Demonstration Team and told his story, including his time as a prisoner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3170399
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-XR514-142
|Resolution:
|4072x2920
|Size:
|610.01 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT