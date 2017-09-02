U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team crew chiefs, signal to an F-22 Raptor before take-off at the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2017. The Demonstration Team assisted with more than 6 launches of the aircraft during the training and certification course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3170390
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-XR514-079
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
