    F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 11 of 11]

    F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team crew chiefs, signal to an F-22 Raptor before take-off at the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2017. The Demonstration Team assisted with more than 6 launches of the aircraft during the training and certification course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 10:32
    Photo ID: 3170390
    VIRIN: 170209-F-XR514-079
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

