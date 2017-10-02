U.S. Air Force Maj. Dan Dickinson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, prepares for flight during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. Dickinson is the only certified F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, who is part of the 12-man team that performs all over the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 10:32 Photo ID: 3170396 VIRIN: 170210-F-XR514-175 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 789.96 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.