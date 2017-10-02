U.S. Air Force Maj. Dan Dickinson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, prepares for flight during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2017. Dickinson is the only certified F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, who is part of the 12-man team that performs all over the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 10:32
|Photo ID:
|3170396
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-XR514-175
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|789.96 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
