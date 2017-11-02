F-22 participates in 20th annual Heritage Flight

An F-22 Raptor takes-off during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2017. During the course, the F-22 Raptor took to the skies with new generation and older generation aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning and the P-51 Mustang. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Nagle)

