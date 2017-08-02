BWC-91stTD-2017

U.S. Army soldier Pfc. Juan Millan (left) is shown the designated course by Sfc. Kaleb Matlack (right) before the ruck march during the Best Warrior Competition Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. on February 8, 2016. The course was 6 miles long and the rucks weighed around 35 pounds. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)

