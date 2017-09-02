U.S. Army Reserve soldier Sgt. Juan Padilla has his uniform inspected during a board during the Best Warrior Competition Fort Hunter Liggett Calif. on February 9, 2017. Once Padilla had his uniform inspected he was seated and the board began to ask him questions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 17:56 Photo ID: 3158633 VIRIN: 170209-A-SK322-103 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 5.53 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BWC-91stTD-2017 [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Eric Unwin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.