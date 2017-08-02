(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BWC-91stTD-2017 [Image 7 of 15]

    BWC-91stTD-2017

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Spc. Eric Unwin 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    U.S. Army Reserve soldier Msg. Michael Montoya grades a Best Warrior candidates range qualification, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. on February 8, 2017. The candidate hit 34 out of 40 targets. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 17:56
    Photo ID: 3158641
    VIRIN: 170208-A-SK322-430
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BWC-91stTD-2017 [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Eric Unwin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017
    BWC-91stTD-2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    91st Training Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT