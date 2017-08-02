During the zero portion of qualifications Best Warrior candidate Sgt. Quilaton changes his front sight post, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. on February 8, 2017. Quilaton changed his front sight post to raise the point of impact on the target. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 17:56
|Photo ID:
|3158642
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-SK322-472
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BWC-91stTD-2017 [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Eric Unwin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
