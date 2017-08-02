BWC-91stTD-2017

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Morin participates in a reflex fire training event during the Best Warrior Competition, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. on February 8, 2017. Morin had to use his M16 and 40 rounds for the event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)

