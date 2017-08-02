During the zero portion of qualifications a Best Warrior candidate marks his points of impact, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. on February 8, 2016. The candidates would then make the according changes to their weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 17:56
|Photo ID:
|3158634
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-SK322-141
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BWC-91stTD-2017 [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Eric Unwin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT