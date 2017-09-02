U.S. Army Reserve soldier Pfc. Juan Millan reports to the President of the board CSM Felipe Colón during the Best Warrior Competition, Fort Hunter Liggett Calif. on February 9, 2017. Reporting to the President of the board is the first thing you do when appearing on one. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 17:56 Photo ID: 3158631 VIRIN: 170209-A-SK322-046 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 5.34 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BWC-91stTD-2017 [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Eric Unwin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.