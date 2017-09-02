(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BWC-91stTD-2017 [Image 13 of 15]

    BWC-91stTD-2017

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Spc. Eric Unwin 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    U.S. Army Reserve soldier Pfc. Juan Millan reports to the President of the board CSM Felipe Colón during the Best Warrior Competition, Fort Hunter Liggett Calif. on February 9, 2017. Reporting to the President of the board is the first thing you do when appearing on one. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 17:56
    Photo ID: 3158631
    VIRIN: 170209-A-SK322-046
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BWC-91stTD-2017 [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Eric Unwin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    91st Training Division

