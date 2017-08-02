U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Morin qualifies on the M16 rifle during the Best Warrior Competition, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. on February 8, 2017. Morin said even though he was tired he still did his best during qualifications. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 17:56 Photo ID: 3158647 VIRIN: 170208-A-SK322-598 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.93 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BWC-91stTD-2017 [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Eric Unwin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.