BWC-91stTD-2017

U.S. Army Reserve soldier Pfc. Juan Millan answers questions about Uniform Code of Military Justice on a board during the Best Warrior Competition, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. on February 9, 2017. Millan was asked about other military related topics and even current events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)

