U.S. Army Reserve soldier Staff Sgt. Mohammed Marhfour provides medical aid during the Best Warrior Competition, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. on February 8, 2017. Marhfour bandaged a simulated downed pilot during this scenario and called a 9 line medical evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 17:56 Photo ID: 3158640 VIRIN: 170208-A-SK322-397 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 8.03 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BWC-91stTD-2017 [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Eric Unwin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.