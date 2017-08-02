BWC-91stTD-2017

U.S. Army soldier Staff Sgt. Matthew Cassidy is weighed in before the ruck march during the Best Warrior Competition Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. on February 8, 2016. The course was 6 miles long and the rucks weighed around 35 pounds. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Unwin/released)

