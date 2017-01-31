170131-N-FQ994-020 DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Jan. 31, 2017) – Cmdr. Eli Burleson, Proliferation Security Initiative Action Officer, center briefs African naval and coast guard forces during the first day of mission briefing for Cutlass Express 2017. Cutlass Express 2017, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity and promote national and regional security in East Africa, inform planning and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Price/Released)

