170201-N-WV703-867 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 01, 2017) 30mm rounds are fired from an MK 50 Modular Weapons System during a live fire exercise aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4). Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170201-N-WV703-867 [Image 1 of 279], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.