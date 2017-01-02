170201-N-WV703-867 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 01, 2017) 30mm rounds are fired from an MK 50 Modular Weapons System during a live fire exercise aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4). Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 00:42
|Photo ID:
|3141138
|VIRIN:
|170201-N-WV703-867
|Resolution:
|3963x2831
|Size:
|931.58 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170201-N-WV703-867 [Image 1 of 279], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT