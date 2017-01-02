170201-N-WF272-369 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2017) Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Justin Robison, from Avon, Ind., holsters a 9mm pistol during small arms certification on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
This work, Small Arms Certification aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 279], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
