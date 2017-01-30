The U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II demonstrates its refueling capabilities on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan 30, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Kierkegaard)
