170129-N-JC445-053 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2017) From left to right, Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Third Class Ada Tate, Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Third Class Cordarian Robertson and Yeoman Third Class Jacolby Conway, members of the Junior Enlisted Association (JEA) pose for a photo on board the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mario Coto/Released)

GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS