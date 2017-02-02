170202-N-WV703-099 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 02, 2017) A MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned helicopter launches during ﬂight operations aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4). Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 00:44
|Photo ID:
|3141168
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-WV703-099
|Resolution:
|4782x3416
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170202-N-WV703-099 [Image 1 of 279], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
