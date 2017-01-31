STRAITS OF JUAN DE FUCA (Jan 31, 2017) Seaman Gabby Malcom (left), a native of Los Angeles, mans the lee helm position as Seaman Fernando Campos (right), a native of Los Angeles, mans the helm of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently preparing for an upcoming 2017 deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colby S. Comery/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 00:44
|Photo ID:
|3141159
|VIRIN:
|170131-N-OV009-079
|Resolution:
|3134x2507
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|STRAITS OF JUAN DE FUCA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors Drive the Ship [Image 1 of 282], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT