U.S. Marine Capt. George Carpenter, a pilot assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response – Africa, explains the tiltrotor function on an MV-22 Osprey to the Higher Technical School of Aeronautical and Space Engineering students during a joint-service static display at Morón Air Base, Spain, Jan. 26, 2017. The SPMAGTF Air Combat Element is unique amongst crisis response forces because it possesses an organic aviation capability that allows for the SPMAGTF to self-deploy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luke Hoogendam)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 00:42
|Photo ID:
|3141135
|VIRIN:
|170126-M-VA786-1037
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|MORON AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Field trip: U.S. Marines host static display tour for Spanish engineering students [Image 1 of 279], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
