170130-N-SH670-023
DOUALA, Cameroon (Jan 30, 2017) Utilitiesman Constructionman Rashaad McKenzie conducts a routine inspection of a shower unit in Douala, Cameroon, Jan. 30, 2017. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.(U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Elizabeth Poplin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 00:43
|Photo ID:
|3141147
|VIRIN:
|170130-N-SH670-023
|Resolution:
|2322x4128
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170130-N-SH670-023 [Image 1 of 283], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT