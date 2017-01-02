170201-N-FQ994-215 DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 1, 2017) - A Djiboutian Navy Sailor tightens a tourniquet on his shipmate’s arm during exercise Cutlass Express 2017 medical training. Exercise Cutlass Express 2017, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity and promote national and regional security in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Price/Released)

