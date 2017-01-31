DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 31, 2017) – Cpl. Miles Meroz (front) and Sgt. Moises Aguilarsuarez (back) of 3rd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, work on an amphibious assault vehicle as part of a Maritime Prepositioning Force vehicle offload and maintenance on Diego Garcia. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David A. Brandenburg/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 00:44 Photo ID: 3141156 VIRIN: 170131-N-UD522-002 Resolution: 7197x4803 Size: 1.38 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170131-N-UD522-002 [Image 1 of 280], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.