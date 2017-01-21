A C-130 Hercules prepares to depart Aviano Air Base, Italy for Souda Bay, Greece on Jan. 21, 2017. Approximately 300 personnel from the 31st Fighter Wing and Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing traveled to Greece for a flying training deployment with the Hellenic air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cary Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 03:25 Photo ID: 3120083 VIRIN: 170121-F-LS872-1258 Resolution: 7146x4020 Size: 1.73 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDONONE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.