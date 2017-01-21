A KC-135 Stratotanker from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing departs from Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2016, for a flying training deployment in Souda Bay, Greece. The KC-135 joined fourteen F-16 Fighting Falcons and 280 Aviano Airmen in Souda Bay to participate in the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. R.J. Biermann)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 03:25
|Photo ID:
|3120087
|VIRIN:
|170121-F-ND912-1056
|Resolution:
|4673x2628
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDONONE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay [Image 1 of 18], by TSgt R.J. Biermann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay
LEAVE A COMMENT