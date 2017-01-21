Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing departs from Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2016, for a flying training deployment in Souda Bay, Greece. The KC-135 joined fourteen F-16 Fighting Falcons and 280 Aviano Airmen in Souda Bay to participate in the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. R.J. Biermann)

