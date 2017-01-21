Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay

An Airman from the 31st Fighter Wing boards a C-130 Hercules at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2017 on their way to Souda Bay, Greece. Approximately 300 personnel from the 31st Fighter Wing and Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing traveled to Greece for a flying training deployment with the Hellenic air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cary Smith)

