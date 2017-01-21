Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay

An Airman from the 31st Fighter Wing processes through the personnel deployment function line at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2017. The Airmen traveled to Souda Bay, Greece, to support a flying training deployment with the Hellenic air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cary Smith)

