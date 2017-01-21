An Airman from the 31st Fighter Wing processes through the personnel deployment function line at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2017. The Airmen traveled to Souda Bay, Greece, to support a flying training deployment with the Hellenic air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cary Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 03:25
|Photo ID:
|3120063
|VIRIN:
|170121-F-LS872-1016
|Resolution:
|6358x3576
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDONONE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay [Image 1 of 18], by SrA Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay
