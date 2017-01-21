Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay

A 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon departs for a Flying Training Deployment from Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2016. Fourteen F-16 Fighting Falcons and 280 Aviano Airmen participate in the exercise with Greece’s Hellenic air force to increase interoperability and improve the readiness of both countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)

