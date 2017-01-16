Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay

Airmen deploying to Souda Bay, Greece for a Flying Training Deployment wait to process through a personnel deployment function line at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 16, 2016. Airmen had their deployment folders reviewed to ensure they were up-to-date prior to deploying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)

