Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay

Two 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons departs for a Flying Training Deployment from Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2016. Fourteen F-16 Fighting Falcons, one KC-135 Stratotanker from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing and 280 Airmen deployed to Souda Bay, Greece to participate in the training with Greece’s Hellenic air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)

