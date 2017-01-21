Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay

A 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon departs from Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2016 to support a flying training deployment in Souda Bay, Greece. Fourteen F-16s, one KC-135 Stratotanker from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing, and 280 Airmen deployed to Souda Bay to train with Greece’s Hellenic air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. R.J. Biermann)

