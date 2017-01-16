Airmen deploying to Souda Bay, Greece for a Flying Training Deployment process through a personnel deployment function line at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 16, 2016. Airmen from multiple agencies around base ensured deploying personnel were prepared and had all of the required documents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 03:24 Photo ID: 3120048 VIRIN: 170116-F-II211-1094 Resolution: 6303x3989 Size: 3.25 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano Airmen train in Souda Bay [Image 1 of 18], by SSgt Krystal Ardrey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.